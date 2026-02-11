HP: Bomb threat email at Hamirpur district court turns out to be hoax

Hamirpur (HP), Feb 11 (PTI)The Hamirpur district court in Himachal Pradesh received a bomb-threat email on Wednesday morning, which was later declared a hoax, officials said.

While the premises were not evacuated, nor a search operation was conducted, police forces were deployed at strength after the threat was received, a spokesperson said.

According to officials, police are currently investigating the source of the email.

Court operations continued as usual, the spokesperson said, adding that the police were fully prepared to maintain security.

Last month, the Hamirpur court received a similar threat email. At that time, the entire premises were evacuated, and a thorough search was conducted. On January 8, an email threatening to blow up the high court was received. PTI COR BPL SMV NSD NSD