HP: Boy set fire to cloth covering idol in Chamba's Jalpa temple; case registered

Shimla, Mar 7 (PTI) Members of Hindu organisations staged a protest after a boy allegedly set fire to a cloth covering an idol in the Jalpa temple in Himachal's Chamba district on Saturday.

Enraged over the incident, some local residents submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner seeking stringent action against the accused.

The police have registered a case, and an investigation is underway, officials said, adding that they will look into all aspects of the incident.

However, the family members of the minor boy apologised to the villagers, saying that the incident would not be repeated in future.

The situation is under control, police said.