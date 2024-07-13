HP bypolls: BJP's Ashish Sharma wins Hamirpur assembly seat i

Shimla, Jul 13 (PTI) BJP's Ashish Sharma won the bypolls to the Hamirpur assembly seat in Himachal Pradesh by defeating his nearest rival and Congress candidate Pushpender Verma by a margin of 1,571 votes on Saturday, officials said.

Of the three seats, where bypolls were held the in the state on Wednesday, the BJP only won this constituency. Dehra and Nalagarh were won by the Congress, the ruling party in Himachal Pradesh. While Sharma polled 27,041 votes, Verma secured 25,470 votes.

However, Sharma's margin has shrunk significantly as compared to the 2022 assembly elections. As an Independent candidate, Sharma then had defeated Verma by 12,899 votes.

Hamirpur is the home district of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and the parliament constituency of BJP leader Anurag Thakur. PTI BPL ANB ANB