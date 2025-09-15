HP cabinet approves filling up of over 4,200 posts in 4 departments

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh cabinet on Monday approved filling up of over 4,200 posts of various categories across Electricity, Revenue, Health and Panchayati Raj departments.

The cabinet meeting, presided over by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, approved the engagement of 1,602 bijli upbhogta mitras in Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited to overcome the acute shortage of field staff and ensure quality services to consumers. It decided to fill up 1,000 posts of T/Mates (an entry-level technical position).

The cabinet also gave its approval to fill 645 posts of patwaris on a trainee basis under the state cadre. Additionally, it gave the nod to engage 300 job trainees in gram panchayats to build a pool of trained manpower for panchayati raj institutions through training, exposure and assistance on a fixed monthly stipend, a statement issued here said.

To further strengthen healthcare services, the cabinet decided to engage 200 medical officers as job trainees in the health department across the state and also sanctioned filling up of 400 posts of staff nurses as job trainees in various medical colleges across the state.

It also approved to create and fill up 38 posts of assistant professors in the medical colleges in the state, besides the creation of 25 posts of steno-typists in the Himachal Pradesh Secretariat.

Further, it approved the filling of requisite posts of different categories for police stations in Parwanoo and Dharampur in Solan district to strengthen policing on the national highway.

Approval was also given for the restructuring of the department of Environment, Science, Technology and Climate Change to streamline its functioning, along with the creation and filling of five new posts of different categories.

The cabinet approved to withdraw the notification issued on September 6, concerning higher grade pay, following which about 14,000 employees would have suffered a loss of between Rs 5,000 and 15,000 per month after re-fixation of the revised pay scale and the notification was held in abeyance on September 8 after the employees expressed their resentment.

It also approved the affiliation of 100 government schools with the CBSE from the next academic session.

It agreed to the launch of the 'Chief Minister Start-Up Scheme in the Hospitality Industry' to promote self-employment opportunities for bona fide Himachalis in the tourism and hospitality sectors.

The scheme aims to provide financial relief on loans taken for establishing new homestays and for upgrading existing ones. Under the scheme, an interest subsidy of 3 per cent in urban areas, 4 per cent in rural areas and 5 per cent in tribal areas will be provided across the state, the statement said.

To strengthen healthcare facilities, the cabinet gave its nod to establish 28 dialysis centres in 'Adarsh Swasthya Sansthans' of nine districts, ensuring better health services for patients closer to their homes.

The cabinet also approved an amendment to the existing provisions to allow 10 per cent of the total Local Area Development Fund (LADF) annually to be utilised for providing financial assistance to the children of the state.

Further, it allowed amendments to the Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (Business and Procedure) Rules, 2024, granting time to candidates of other backward classes, economically weaker sections and below poverty line who do not possess valid certificates at the time of application, subject to submission of undertakings.

To ensure planned construction activities in rural areas, the cabinet approved model by-laws for regulating construction in villages, particularly in light of the devastation caused during recent monsoon seasons.

It also authorised police constables, meeting certain requirements, to investigate cases punishable with imprisonment of up to three years or with a fine.

It gave its nod to amend Rule-7 of the H.P. Lease Rules, 2013, to allow land lease in favour of Himachal Pradesh Housing and Urban Development Authority (HIMUDA) for 80 years, enabling the authority to continue providing safe and affordable housing to people at genuine rates.

To strengthen adventure tourism safety, it was decided to make it mandatory for all tandem pilots registered with the Department of Tourism to complete the simulation during flights on or before August 31, 2026, ensuring the safety of tourists engaged in paragliding activities.

The cabinet approved leasing out land for establishing a green hydrogen plant and solar/CBG power projects at 13 sites across the state. It also gave its approval to extend the period for the issuance of the acquisition of land for Kangra Airport by 24 months, up to June 3, 2026.