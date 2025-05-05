HP Cabinet clears conversion of part-time Class IV workers to daily wagers

Shimla, May 5 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet on Monday decided to convert all part-time Class IV workers with seven years of continuous service as on March 31, 2025 into daily wagers across all departments.

The move will pave the way for their regularisation, as daily-wage and contingent-paid workers are made regular after completing four years of service.

The Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, also approved the allotment of 350 new stage carriage routes and additional routes based on local demand for 18-seater tempo travellers to be operated by private players, aiming to improve public transport and connectivity.

It also gave the go-ahead for the construction of a commercial complex comprising two high-rise buildings of 14 and 17 storeys at Mohal Chotta Shimla. The project will feature world-class infrastructure, modern amenities, ample parking and an efficient layout to meet the city's growing administrative and commercial needs.

The Cabinet approved the Himachal Pradesh Online Filing and Processing of Court Cases Rules, 2025 under the Revenue Department, facilitating the online filing and processing of applications, appeals, revisions, and petitions in Revenue Courts.

Development plans will be prepared for the Shri Chintpurni special area in Una, Sarahan in Shimla, and Bhota in Hamirpur district to check unplanned growth and commercialisation along highways, an official statement said.

The Cabinet cleared new guidelines related to vacancy requisition, selection process, and appointment offers in government departments where requisitions have been submitted. A Cabinet Sub-Committee will be formed to examine future appointments.

It approved the recruitment of 81 Medical Officers, including 68 Casualty Medical Officers and 13 in other categories, along with recruitments in the forensic and agriculture departments.

The Cabinet also approved the transfer of 21-09 bighas of land at Mauja Changar Palasiyan for the expansion of AIIMS Bilaspur under Phases II and III, free of cost to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog was authorised to determine examination fees for recruitment tests, while a decision was also taken to shift the Wildlife Wing of the Forest Department from Shimla to Dharamshala in Kangra district. PTI BPL OZ OZ