HP cabinet expansion: Rajesh Dharmani gets technical education, Yadvinder Goma sports and Ayush

Shimla, Jan 9 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh ministers Rajesh Dharmani and Yadvinder Goma were allotted their portfolios on Tuesday, nearly a month after they were inducted in the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu cabinet.

Dharmani (51), a former chief parliamentary secretary and three-time MLA from Ghumarwin, was given technical education, vocational and industrial training, while two-time legislator from Jaisinghpur Goma (37) got youth services and sports and Ayush, a notification issued by Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla said.

Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh, son of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh and state Congress Chief Pratibha Singh, was divested of the youth services and sports department.

Ayush and technical education, vocational and industrial training were taken from Industries and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan and Education Minister Rohit Thakur respectively.

The Congress won 40 out of the 68 assembly seats in the Himachal Pradesh polls held in 2022. The total strength of the state cabinet is 12 and one berth is still vacant.

Chief Minister Sukhu has retained finance, general administration, home, planning and personnel, besides the departments that had not been allotted to any minister.

There has been no change in the portfolios of Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri and ministers Dhani Ram Shandil, Chander Kumar, Jagat Singh Negi and Anirudh Singh. PTI BPL IJT IJT