HP cabinet ministers Rajesh Dharmani allotted technical edu, Yadvinder Goma sports

Shimla, Jan 9 (PTI) Newly appointed Himachal Pradesh cabinet ministers Rajesh Dharmani and Yadvinder Goma were allotted portfolios on Tuesday, according to a notification issued here by Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla.

Advertisment

Dharmani (51), a former chief parliamentary secretary and three-time MLA from Ghumarwin, was given the Department of Technical Education, Vocational and Industrial Training, while two-time legislator from Jaisinghpur Goma (37) got youth services and sports and Ayush.

Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh, son of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh and state Congress Chief Pratibha Singh, was divested of the youth services and sports department.

Ayush and technical education, vocational and industrial training have been taken from Industries and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan and Education Minister Rohit Thakur respectively. PTI BPL IJT IJT