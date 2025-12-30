HP cabinet sub-committee meets to discuss expansion of Nahan medical college

Shimla, Dec 30 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Health and Family Welfare Minister Dhani Ram Shandil on Tuesday chaired a cabinet sub-committee meeting on the expansion of Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar Government Medical College in Nahan.

At the meeting, discussions were held on further steps to be taken to streamline the expansion of the medical college.

The officers concerned were asked to present detailed facts about an arbitration that had stalled the work in 2022 and the steps undertaken by the executive agency in this regard.

The minister said the expansion of Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar Government Medical College was approved in 2018 with an administrative approval of Rs 260.70 crore. However, the construction work was halted in June 2022 due to disputes between the construction firm and executive agency with only 7 per cent progress achieved by then.

Sub-committee members including Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan and Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani were also present at the meeting.