HP: Cabinet sub-committee recommends declaration of JOA (IT) results

Shimla, Jun 11 (PTI) The cabinet sub-committee formed to examine issues pertaining to recruitment tests in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday recommended that the pending result of the junior office assistant (information technology) exam be declare.

The committee is tasked with examining those exams where results are pending due to ongoing investigations and inquiries into the erstwhile Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission, Hamirpur, following a paper leak in 2022.

It has recommended declaring 361 out of 377 results of junior office assistant (information technology) postcodes 903 and 939. However, 11 posts would be left vacant on which FIR has been lodged against the accused, a statement issued here said.

Chairing the third meeting of the committee, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said that the sub-committee would send the case of both postcodes to the Cabinet for final decision.

Follwoing the paper leak incident, HPSSC was dissolved and later replaced by the Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog.