HP chief secy holds meeting with Haryana, Punjab counterparts; issues of mutual interests discussed

Chandigarh, Aug 31 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena on Thursday held substantive discussions here on various issues with his Haryana and Punjab counterparts.

While discussing issues of bilateral interests with Haryana's Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal, Saxena expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on behalf of HP CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for extending help during the recent natural calamity in the hill state.

Discussions were held on the construction of a link road from Sheetalpur in Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh region of Himachal to Nawan Nagar in Haryana as two kilometers stretch falls within the borders of Haryana, said an official statement.

He also discussed the issue of immediate repair of the road from Mandhwala in Haryana to Barotiwala.

Saxena said the Mandhawala-Barotiwala road was of utmost importance because of the transportation of finished products and raw material for the industrial belt of Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh area. He also discussed the repair and maintenance of road from Guru Gorakhnath Temple, Shahpur to Jharmajri in BBN area, being a rural road of Haryana.

Saxena also discussed the issues of strengthening the stretch of Khudda Lahaura-Premnagar Kona road bordering Haryana besides immediate repair of Kalujhanda -Kalka road.

Discussions were held for storage of scrap in Mandhwala, Haryana, which HP says is a cause of concern from because of its impact on the environment in the entire suburbs.

The HP Chief Secretary said that the BBN area was the pharma hub of Asia, manufacturing and supplying life-saving medicines throughout the country and abroad and emphasised that various major and link roads in this area should be up to the mark.

Detailed discussions were also held regarding the construction of Baddi-Chandigarh railway line as well.

Later, Prabodh Saxena had a comprehensive discussion with Punjab counterpart Anurag Verma on various issues of mutual interest.

Prabodh Saxena said many migrant labourers from different parts of the country come to seek job opportunities in Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh industrial belt of Himachal Pradesh. It was in interest of both the states that better connectivity and transportation facilities should be there to save time and money.

Verma said appropriate action will be taken on various issues discussed.

Chief Executive Officer, Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh Development Authority Lalit Jain said it was for the first time that such meetings were held to amicably discuss the issues of mutual interests with the neighbouring states, which can be fruitful in the long run.

Solan Deputy Commissioner Manmohan Sharma, Baddi Senior Superintendent of Police Mohit Chawla, Superintending Engineer PWD (Solan Circle) Ajay Sharma, senior officers of National Highways Authority of India and that of Punjab and Haryana Government were also present in the meeting. PTI SUN TIR TIR