HP: Churah MLA announces Rs 51,000 reward for those providing info about 'Chitta' sellers

Shimla, Feb 16 (PTI) In response to growing concerns over Chitta (adulterated heroin) smuggling, the BJP MLA from Churah assembly seat in Chamba district, Hans Raj, has announced a reward of Rs 51,000 for anyone providing credible information about Chitta sellers.

The BJP MLA further assured that the identity of the informer would be kept confidential.

He was speaking at a rally organized by the Sangharsh Institute to raise awareness about the Chitta mafia and to pay homage to the martyrs of Pulwama in his constituency on Sunday.

Protesters at the rally were chanting slogans such as "Chitta smugglers murdabad" and "Churah ko barbad nahin hone denge" (We won't let Churah be ruined).

Hans Raj said that Chitta is a deadly intoxicant that reduces the lifespan of addicts to just two or three years.

He emphasised the need for everyone to come together to fight this menace.

He added, "Those who view addicts as mere spectators should understand that this fire could reach their homes too. They will regret not acting sooner, realising that their own home could have been saved if they had poured a bucket of water on others' fires." "The death of any person due to Chitta ruins an entire family and makes life miserable," he said.