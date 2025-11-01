HP CM announces pension benefit for Class-IV employees

Shimla, 1 Nov (PTI) Himachal Pradesh chief minister announced on Saturday that, under a new provision, Class-IV employees who were regularised after 15 May 2003 will now receive one year of regular service benefit for every five years of daily wage service, for pension calculation.

"Accordingly, a maximum of two years of regular service benefit will be counted for employees with 10 or more years of daily wage service," he said.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu made this announcement while presiding over a high-level meeting held in Shimla on Saturday.

He added, "This move will particularly benefit those Class-IV employees who were previously deprived of pension benefits at the time of their retirement due to having less than ten years of regular service." "With this relaxation, one year of regular service will be counted for every five years of daily wage service. A maximum of two years of qualifying service, for those with 10 years or more of daily wage service, will be considered for the grant of pension under the CCS Pension Rules 1972," Sukhu said.

He recalled that, immediately after assuming office, the current state government reinstated the Old Pension Scheme, ensuring social and financial security for its employees.

He further stated that the government would also provide these Class-IV employees with an opportunity to opt for the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) once again.