HP CM announces Rs 100 crore for disaster relief, Rs 3,000 crore for mitigation project

Shimla, Aug 15 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu unfurled the national flag during a state-level Independence Day celebration at Sarkaghat in Mandi district on Friday.

On the occasion, Sukhu announced the release of an additional Rs 100 crore to provide prompt relief to disaster-hit families, and the launch of a Rs 3,000 crore project for disaster mitigation and protection of livelihoods in affected areas.

In his address, the chief minister expressed concern over the growing impact of global warming on Himachal Pradesh, noting that frequent natural disasters have caused heavy loss to lives and properties in the state.

Referring to the 2023 disaster, he said that despite the Central government's own assessment pegging the damages at Rs 10,000 crore, the state received only Rs 1,500 crore; that too, after a wait of two years.

This year's disasters have once again caused severe losses, particularly in Mandi district, Sukhu said, adding that the state has not received any financial assistance from the Centre so far.

The state government has already disbursed Rs 360.42 crore from its resources to aid the affected families, he said, expressing hope that the Centre will soon extend financial support.

The chief minister also expressed concern over the drug menace and said that the government has been taking efforts to protect the youth from chitta (heroine).

"The state government has made chitta testing mandatory in police recruitment," he said.

Sukhu announced the launch of the Anti-Chitta Volunteer Scheme, under which volunteers will be prepared to act as a bridge between police and the public.

"These young volunteers will assist in awareness campaigns and in providing timely confidential information to the police. A provision for incentive payments will be made for these volunteers," he said.

He also announced formation of the Nasha Mukti Roktham and Punarvas Board, which will include experts from the home, health, social justice and empowerment, education, youth services and sports, panchayati raj, and prison departments, along with non-governmental organisations and social scientists.

"This Board will work to prevent drug abuse, ensure de-addiction and rehabilitation of addicted youths, and reintegrate them into mainstream society. For this, NITI Aayog, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, and the health department will jointly prepare an action plan," he said.

Directions have been given for formation of anti-drug committees in villages and panchayats to eradicate chitta from its roots, Sukhu said, adding, "These anti-drug committees consist of the panchayat secretary, ASHA worker, anganwadi worker, and a police constable. The police will gather drug-related information and share it with the committee." The chief minister said the state government is continuously working to provide employment for youths. In the last two-and-a-half years, 23,191 youths have been given jobs in the government sector alone.

Sukhu said his government disbanded the Himachal Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Board because during the tenure of the previous BJP government, jobs were sold in the Board. The Rajya Chayan Aayog has been established in its place, he said, adding that it will conduct computer-based tests to ensure transparency and curb corruption.

The chief minister further stated that the government has taken another important step to ensure transparency and promote merit-based selection. He said that previously, in examinations conducted by the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission, jobs were awarded solely on interview marks, while written examination marks were only qualifying and not added to the final merit.

"We decided that final merit will now include marks of both the written examination and interview, so that truly hardworking candidates get the jobs." He said the government is also serious about preventing cheating in exams.

"We have decided to introduce a provision of three years' imprisonment for those who cheat or help others cheat in examinations. For this, the government will bring a Bill in the next assembly session," he said.

Sukhu said a provision has been made to provide 5 per cent interest subsidy for solar projects ranging from 100 kilowatts to 1 megawatt in tribal areas, and 4 per cent subsidy in non-tribal areas.

"The electricity generated from these projects will be purchased by the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board, providing assured income to the youth," he added.

The chief minister also announced Rs 61 crore for this scheme and declared that 2,000 permits for e-three-wheelers would be issued to unemployed youths.

He said that robotic surgery has been introduced at Chamiyana Hospital in Shimla district, and other medical colleges will soon follow suit. He also announced the shifting of Atal Medical and Research University from Nerchowk to Sarkaghat.

Sukhu further said that he has requested the Central government to start the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra via Shipki La.

The chief minister also congratulated Flight Lieutenant Arshveer Thakur, a resident of Jubbal in Shimla district, who was awarded the Vir Chakra for his prowess during 'Operation Sindoor'.