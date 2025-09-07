HP CM assures support to flood affected people in Hamirpur district

Hamirpur (HP), Sep 7(PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday visited the flood-affected areas in the Sujanpur sub-division of Hamirpur district and assured people of providing support and relief to help them recover from the disaster.

The chief minister was initially scheduled to visit the district on Saturday, but his tour had to be cancelled due to heavy rain.

He also visited Dalit basti in Chabutra village, where six houses had sunk and several others were severely damaged due to heavy rains and land subsidence. Sukhu met the affected families and consoled them.