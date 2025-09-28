HP CM congratulates Forest Dept on UNESCO recognition for Spiti Valley

Shimla, Sep 28 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday congratulated the state's Forest Department and its Wildlife Wing after Spiti Valley was recognised as India's first Cold Desert Biosphere Reserve under UNESCO's prestigious Man and the Biosphere (MAB) Programme.

The recognition was formally conferred during the 37th International Coordinating Council (MAB-ICC) meeting held from September 26 to 28, 2025, in Hangzhou, China.

With this inclusion, India now has 13 biosphere reserves in the MAB Network.

"The State Government is committed to protecting and conserving Himachal Pradesh's rich natural and cultural heritage and fragile ecology in the era of climate change, while ensuring harmony between developmental activities and nature," Sukhu said, while congratulating the Forest Department.

The Spiti Cold Desert Biosphere Reserve spans a geographical area of 7,770 sq km, covering the entire Spiti Wildlife Division (7,591 sq km) and adjoining parts of the Lahaul Forest Division, including Baralacha Pass, Bharatpur, and Sarchu (179 sq km).

Situated at altitudes ranging from 3,300 to 6,600 metres, the reserve falls within the Trans-Himalaya biogeographic province of the Indian Himalayas.

The reserve is structured into three zones — a 2,665 sq km core zone, a 3,977 sq km buffer zone, and a 1,128 sq km transition zone.

It integrates Pin Valley National Park, Kibber Wildlife Sanctuary, Chandratal Wetland, and the Sarchu Plains, representing a unique cold desert ecosystem shaped by extreme climate, topography, and fragile soils.

The region is ecologically rich and harbours 655 herbs, 41 shrubs, and 17 tree species, including 14 endemic and 47 medicinal plants central to the Sowa Rigpa/Amchi healing tradition. Its wildlife includes 17 mammal species and 119 bird species, with the Snow Leopard as a flagship species.

Other notable species include the Tibetan wolf, red fox, ibex, blue sheep, Himalayan snow cock, golden eagle, and bearded vulture. With more than 800 blue sheep, Spiti Valley alone provides a strong prey base for large carnivores.

"This recognition firmly places Himachal's cold deserts on the global conservation map. It will enhance international research collaboration, promote responsible eco-tourism to support local livelihoods, and strengthen India's efforts to build climate resilience in the fragile Himalayan ecosystems," Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) Wildlife Amitabh Gautam said. PTI COR ANM ANM AMJ AMJ