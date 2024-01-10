Advertisment
#National

HP CM congratulates Praveen Singh for being honoured with Tenzing Norgay award

NewsDrum Desk
10 Jan 2024
Praveen Singh for being honoured with the Tenzing Norgay Award (File image)

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday congratulated mountaineer Parveen Singh for being conferred with the Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award-2022.

The award was presented to him by President of India Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi on Tuesday, a statement issued here said.

Singh hails from Himachal's Kangra district and is serving as an ASI in the Border Security Force.

Singh has scaled more than 20 Himalayan peaks, including Mount Everest and Mount Kanchenjunga, twice.

The chief minister congratulated Singh for the achievement and dedication

#Tenzing Norgay #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu
