HP CM directs officials to settle pending cases of mutation attestation on priority basis

Shimla, Oct 16 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday issued directions to accelerate the process to settle the pending cases of mutation attestation.

More than 22,000 such cases are lying pending in the state.

Presiding over a meeting of administrative secretaries here, Sukhu said a ‘Mutation Adalat” will be organised across the state on October 30 to settle the pending attestation of mutation cases, which will provide much-needed relief to the people.

Delay in the mutation process causes many problems for the people and affects the progress of development works as well, the chief minister said in a statement issued here.

Working with the motto of “Vyavshtha Parivarta” (change in system), the state government is committed to providing transparent and sensitive administration, Sukhu said and directed the officials to successfully organise the Mutation Adalat.

Meanwhile, Sukhu also said that AI-based courses would be started in industrial training institutes.

The state government is keen to make educational courses more qualitative and viable so as to increase the ability of the youth to compete at the global level, as well as create employment and self-employment opportunities, he said in the statement.

Instructions were also given to select the site for setting up the UV filtration unit, it said.

Sukhu said that the use of bleaching powder for water treatment in the state would be stopped in a phased manner and drinking water would be disinfected and cleaned by the use of UV radiation. PTI BPL NB NB