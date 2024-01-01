HP CM inaugurates, lays foundation stones of projects worth around Rs 198 crore in Kullu

Shimla (HP), Jan 1 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated and laid foundation stones of development projects worth Rs 197.93 crore in Kullu district on Monday.

Advertisment

After inaugurating a Sabzi Mandi in Bandrol, a double-lane bridge over the Beas river in Raison and an eco-friendly market at Marhi Tehsil of Manali, he said these projects would have a transformative impact in the area.

Conveying warm greetings to people on New Year, Sukhu said the people of Himachal Pradesh last year faced natural disaster boldly. "Despite financial challenges, the state government adapted swiftly and introduced crucial changes in norms to aid the affected families." On January 1 Last year, the government announced the Mukhyamantri Sukh-Ashraya Yojna. On this New Year's Day too, the state government has announced a new scheme to provide better education opportunities to the Divyang children, he said.

A world-class institution would be set up in the state to provide basic school education and then higher education in one place. It would also provide training opportunities in sports so that these children will be able to participate in Paralympics and other related sports events, the chief minister said. PTI BPL NSD NSD