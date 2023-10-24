HP CM inaugurates, lays foundation stones of projects worth Rs 174 crore in Shimla Rural segment

Shimla, Oct 24 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 18 development projects worth Rs 174 crore for the Shimla Rural assembly segment and inaugurated a three-day Dussehra festival.

At the inauguration of the festival in the Sunni town of Shimla district, Sukhu also announced that the Sunni Hospital would be upgraded to a 100-bed facility. In a statement, the chief minister said specialists would also be appointed for the facility.

He further said adequate funds would be provided for the construction of a mini secretariat and the opening of a sub-divisional magistrate's office in Sunni.

The chief minister announced the opening of a sub-division of the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited in the Shoghi area of the Shimla Rural Assembly constituency.

He said the previous BJP government mismanaged the education and health sectors and opened 900 schools and health institutions without creating the necessary infrastructure. Sukhu said his government is focusing on providing quality education and specialised health services.

Public Works Department Minister Vikramaditya Singh, who is also the Congress MLA from the Shimla Rural seat, said the state suffered losses of Rs 12,000 crores during the monsoon season and the loss to his department was Rs 3,000 crore. PTI BPL IJT IJT