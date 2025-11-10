HP CM inaugurates Panarsa Government College in Mandi

Shimla, Nov 10 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government is continuously striving to promote quality education through systemic changes, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said while inaugurating the Panarsa Government College building here on Monday.

Located in the Mandi district, the building has been constructed at a cost of Rs 13.14 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, Sukhu said the objective of opening new institutions should not be merely to construct buildings but to ensure that students receive quality education, gain self-confidence, and can face future challenges boldly.

Education is one of the top priorities of the state government, the chief minister proclaimed.

English medium has been introduced from the first grade, and 100 schools following the CBSE pattern are being established in the state, of which 40 have already been affiliated, he stated.

This step aims at providing quality education to children in rural areas, he said.

Sukhu said education can no longer remain limited to traditional forms, and a technology-based education system is essential to meet future challenges.

The state government has established a separate directorate at the college level and is currently pursuing structural changes in higher education, he added.

To make modern and quality education accessible to every child, the chief minister said, Rajiv Gandhi Government Model Day-Boarding Schools have been established in every assembly constituency, and pre-primary classes have been started in 6297 primary schools.

The chief minister announced that next session onwards, B Voc and BCA classes would commence on a self-financing basis at Panarsa College to provide employment-oriented education to students.