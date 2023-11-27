HP CM lauds Nishad Kumar for gold at Asian Para Games, calls him inspiration for everyone

Shimla Nov 27, (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday lauded high jumper Nishad Kumar for winning gold at the Asian Para Games and said he was an inspiration for everyone, especially the youth of Himachal Pradesh.

Kumar won the medal in men's high jump T47 class as he cleared a height of 2.02m at the Asian Para Games held in Hangzhou, China last month.

The T47 classification is meant for athletes with a below elbow or wrist amputation or impairment.

Kumar called on the chief minister on Monday.

While commending the Paralympian for his "remarkable" achievement, Sukhu said he was an exceptional sporting talent.

"The exceptional determination and unwavering spirit showcased by Nishad Kumar during the competition is a valuable lesson for the youth. He highlighted the significance of having strong willpower to overcome challenges, including physical disabilities," Sukhu said.

The CM also expressed confidence in Kumar's ability to excel on the global stage and extended sincere wishes for his success in upcoming competitions.

Born in Una district of Himachal Pradesh, Kumar got his right hand severed by a grass-cutting machine at his family's farm at the age of six. He took up para athletic in 2009 and went on to win a silver medal in T47 in the Summer Paralympics 2020. PTI COR RHL