HP CM meets Amit Shah, requests release of pending Rs 9,042 cr for disaster management

Shimla, July 17 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi and urged him to expedite release of pending funds for effective disaster management in Himachal Pradesh.

Apprising Shah about the vulnerability of Himachal Pradesh to natural disasters, Sukhu requested him to release Rs 9,042 crore as financial assistance, which was recommended by a central team in a post-disaster assessment, a statement issued here said.

The assessment was carried out after the state witnessed one of its worst natural disasters during last year's monsoon, triggered due to excessive rain resulting in flash floods and landslides, the release said.

He said the funds are pending with the ministry and they are required urgently as the monsoon has already arrived in the state.

The chief minister also informed Shah that Rs 61.07 crore under the State Disaster Response Fund for financial year 2019-20 as per the recommendation of the 14th Finance Commission was due to the state.

He also requested the home minister to grant speedy approval to a project worth Rs 125.84 crore submitted to the Union Ministry under National Disaster Mitigation Fund.

Sukhu underlined the need to set up national disaster response force (NDRF) campuses in the state and urged to begin their construction in Mandi, Rampur and Nalagarh.

He also demanded appropriate action against unauthorised possession and encroachment on state government's land in the inter-state boundary between Lahaul Spiti and Ladakh at Sarchu and Shinkula.