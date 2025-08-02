HP CM seeks special relief measures for rehabilitation of flood-affected

New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has called on Union Minister of Environment, Forests and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav and sought special relief measures for the state, including the relaxing of forest norms to provide land for rehabilitation of disaster-affected families.

Sukhu apprised the Union minister about losses incurred by the state due to the recent cloudbursts, landslides and floods. He said that heavy damage occurred to buildings, roads, bridges, water supply schemes and residential properties, besides loss of precious human lives.

He urged Yadav to allow allocation of one bigha land for the rehabilitation of disaster-affected families, who have been rendered homeless and landless due to the calamity.

With 68 per cent of the state under forest cover, the chief minister emphasised the need to relax forest norms to facilitate rehabilitation of the affected families.

According to an official statement, Sukhu also discussed about dredging of rivers for disaster prevention and urged the minister to give necessary directions for disposal of the dredged material. He also urged that separate norms should be fixed for hill states, keeping in view their tough topography and special needs.

Pointing to the frequent recurrence of cloudbursts causing severe losses, Sukhu said that the matter was discussed with the Home Minister, and a Central team had visited the state to study the impact of climate change. PTI SKC SKC RUK RUK