HP CM Sukhu arrives in Shimla from Delhi after 15 days

Shimla, Nov 11 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who was undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi, arrived in Shimla on Saturday.

He was expected to return on Friday but the plan was postponed due to unfavourable weather conditions in both Delhi and Shimla. Sukhu's helicopter was unable to take off from Delhi due to bad weather.

The chief minister was accorded a grand welcome at Annadale by Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri and Cabinet ministers Anirudh Singh, Rohit Thakur and Harshwardhan Chauhan among others.

The health of the chief minister is improving and AIIMS Delhi doctors have allowed him to fly back to Shimla and he would celebrate Diwali in the state capital, media advisor to chief minister, Naresh Chauhan told the PTI on Friday.

Sukhu was admitted to the Indira Gandhi Medical College Hospital (IGMCH), Shimla, on the night of October 25 after he complained of pain in the abdomen and a stomach infection. Two days later, he was flown to Delhi and admitted to AIIMS. PTI BPL IJT IJT