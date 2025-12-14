HP: CM Sukhu takes 160 underprivileged children to watch India-South Africa cricket match

Shimla, Dec 14 (PTI) About 160 children from the marginalised section in the Sarah area of Dharamshala were given the opportunity by the Himachal Pradesh government on Sunday to watch the India-South Africa cricket match live at the stadium, a statement issued here said.

This gesture was in keeping with the assurance and promise made by the Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during his recent visit to Dharamshala, it said.

Expressing their gratitude to the chief minister, the children thanked him for keeping his promise and said that it was the first time they had witnessed such a grand sporting event up close, which was an experience they would cherish for a lifetime, it said.

According to the statement, the school management and parents also lauded the step and said that such initiatives instil confidence among children from marginalised sections and inspire them to aspire for a better future.

They said that this was the first occasion on which children from Tong Len School had watched an international-level cricket match at the Dharamshala stadium, and they are thankful to the chief minister for providing such an opportunity to their children.