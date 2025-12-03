HP: Cong MLA Rajan demands special policy for outsourced staff of state electricity board

Dharamshala/ Shimla (HP), Dec 3 (PTI) Congress MLA Malendra Rajan on Wednesday demanded framing a special policy for outsourced employees of Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board (HPSEB) as they are engaged in hazardous jobs.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly, he said these employees are performing risky jobs, and in case of any mishap, the families of these employees do not get any compensation.

Pointing out that two outsourced employees of HPSEB died in his assembly constituency and their families did not get any relief, Rajan said that these employees should also be provided with life insurance cover.

Taking cognisance of the matter, the Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania said that he would take up the matter with the government.

During the discussion in the House, Congress MLA from Lahaul and Spiti, Anuradha Rana, expressed concern over the shortage of fuel wood in cold desert areas of her constituency and said that so far only 50 per cent of the supply has been made.

People depend mainly on fuel during the winters, but due to the bad condition of roads during the rainy season, hike in registration fee of contractors and increase in penalty from two to five per cent, the contractors are not providing the fuel wood, she said.

In response, the Assembly speaker said the matter was serious and would be effectively raised with the government.