HP Cong MLAs pledge to thwart BJP's 'politics of horse-trading' ahead of bypolls

Shimla, Jun 12 (PTI) Congress legislators on Wednesday vowed to fight against the BJP's "politics of horse-trading" and uphold the integrity of the political process ahead of the bypolls in Himachal Pradesh.

By-elections to three assembly constituencies -- Dehra, Hamirpur, and Nalagarh -- will be held on July 10. The seats fell vacant after the resignation of three Independent MLAs who had voted in favour of the BJP in the Rajya Sabha elections. Later they joined the saffron party.

The Congress Legislative Party (CLP) expressed confidence in winning all three assembly seats under the leadership of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, a statement issued here said.

A detailed strategy was chalked out to ensure the victory of the Congress candidates during the CLP meeting chaired by Sukhu, it said.

The CLP criticised the BJP's alleged efforts to destabilise the elected government in the state.

All Congress MLAs have pledged to resist these attempts and uphold the integrity of the political process. They said the CLP would collectively fight against the politics of horse-trading of the BJP, the statement said.

Meanwhile, a resolution was also passed to thank the people and party workers for their support, following the Congress's victory in four out of six seats in the assembly by-elections held on June 1.

The MLAs said the win shows public approval of the policies and programmes of the state's Congress government.

They also said that the Congress party's performance in the Lok Sabha elections has improved significantly compared to the 2019 general elections, with the vote percentage rising from 27.53 per cent to 41.67 per cent. PTI BPL RHL