HP: Congress MLA calls off fast after nine days

Shimla, Sep 16 (PTI) Congress MLA Chander Shekhar, who has been on a fast unto death since September 8 night, called off the protest on Tuesday after being persuaded by Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, who offered him juice.

The MLA representing Dharampur assembly constituency in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district had begun the fast alleging negligence in construction of National Highway 3 (Attari-Leh via Dharampur) and demanding adequate compensation for damage caused to houses by the erroneous road construction.

Interacting with mediapersons here on Tuesday, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that when an MLA of the ruling party sits on fast for over a week, it shows the gravity of the issue.

"I personally requested him to call off the fast. His concerns have been conveyed to the Centre and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH). Even Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has said that DPRs (detailed project reports) should be prepared with advice from local engineers," Sukhu said, referring to the MLA's concerns.

"Himachal Pradesh has 50,000 kilometres of roads. Landslides are natural to the mountains, but when you cut the roads at 90 degrees (vertically), the destruction is greater," Sukhu said.

MLA Chander Shekhar had alleged that due to erroneous road-cutting for NH 3 construction, several houses along the highway in his constituency have developed cracks. He also said that people have been suffering due to the highway work progressing at a snail's pace in the last four years.

About 400 families are bearing the brunt of negligence of the construction company and MoRTH officials in the road-widening work, the MLA had alleged.

The villages are in danger but no one is listening, there is no accountability, he had said, demanding adequate compensation for the houses damaged.

The MLA, who sat on fast at Awahdevi Chowk in Mandi district, had demanded immediate intervention of Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu in the matter.