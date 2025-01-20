HP: Construction workers welfare board chief welcomes office shift to Hamirpur

Shimla, Jan 20 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board chairman on Monday welcomed the state Cabinet's decision to shift its offices from Shimla to Hamirpur, saying the move would bring administrative operations closer to the stakeholders.

Nardev Singh Kanwar also assured that necessary steps would be taken to resolve 50 per cent of the pending scholarship, medical and other cases of beneficiaries registered with the welfare board by March 31.

On Monday, the welfare board's 47th board of directors' meeting discussed several issues concerning registered workers.

While reiterating the welfare board's dedication to its beneficiaries, Kanwar said a dedicated helpline would be set up to address the workers' concerns.

The board of directors approved the opening of a new sub-office at Balichowki in Mandi district to cater to the rising number of registrations and benefit claims, especially from remote areas.

The decision to set up the sub-office aims to reduce the burden on existing facilities and make services more accessible.

Additionally, administrative approvals and expenditure sanctions were granted for purchasing office articles for the Dharampur and other sub-offices.

To generate additional revenue, the board of directors recommended an increase in the cess on constructions of multinational companies, hotels, malls and petrol pumps.

Before the meeting, the board of directors met with Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) members to discuss workers' concerns.

The CITU members were assured that the state government was dedicated to addressing their issues and making efforts for the welfare of workers. PTI COR SZM SZM