HP CS directs Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur DCs to identify locations for Doppler Weather Radar Stations

Shimla, Feb 21 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena on Friday directed the deputy commissioners of Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti to identify suitable locations for setting up Doppler Weather Radar Stations in tribal districts.

The Doppler Radar Technology will enable the meteorologists to accurately forecast the arrival of precipitation with location, the intensity and severity of the bad weather and to highlight whether there's a high or low probability of danger to life and property.

Chairing a meeting of the State Executive Committee of the Disaster Management Authority here, Saxena directed the deputy commissioners of Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur to identify suitable locations for setting up these radar stations, a statement issued here said.

The frequent occurrence of heavy rains, thunderstorms and hailstorms in Himachal, makes it even more pertinent to have these radar stations, thereby enhancing the weather monitoring capabilities, enabling the administration to make early arrangements to mitigate damages caused by disasters and to ensure safety of life, it said.

A detailed discussion on the use of Amateur Radio (HAM) for communication during disasters was held in the meeting and it was appraised that HAM radio can facilitate the establishment of local communication networks in emergency situations.

It was informed that as of now 88 personnel in the state have undergone HAM radio training. After the training examinations were being conducted to assess the proficiency of the personnel.

A decision to extend HAM radio training to firefighting and State Disaster response Force (SDRF) personnel as well was taken in the meeting. PTI BPL NB NB