HP: Department of Prisons inaugurates HIMKARA store focusing on bakery products made by inmates

Shimla, Feb 20 (PTI) The Directorate of Prisons and Correctional Services, Himachal Pradesh on Thursday inaugurated a 'HIMKARA' store focusing on bakery products at the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau headquarters in Shimla.

The store was inaugurated by Himachal Pradesh Director General (DG) of Prisons and Correctional Services Sanjeev Ranjan Ojha.

The department aims to promote public participation of inmates lodged in jails across the state along with showcasing their creative abilities and skill development, with this store.

Additionally, the department also aims to demonstrate how vocational training and correctional programs in prisons can lead to positive transformation among inmates.

Speaking on the occasion, Ojha said that four HIMKARA stores are already operational in Shimla district where products made by inmates are being sold.

"Following the success of these stores, today the fifth HIMKARA store has been launched with bakery products being the main focus. The aim is to integrate inmates into the mainstream society and make them self-reliant with this establishment" the DG said.

He said the initiative will not only assist in their rehabilitation but also provide local residents with affordable and high-quality products.

The products are prepared with utmost cleanliness and high-quality standards to ensure customers receive excellent taste and quality, he added.

"This store is not just a commercial venture but also a part of the correctional and rehabilitation program. It offers inmates an opportunity for skill development, which will help them lead a dignified life after their release from prison," Ojha said.

Locals can also support this social initiative by adopting these products, thereby strengthening the corrective justice system, he said.