HP Deputy CM directs Una administration to wipe out rising gun culture

Una, Nov 25 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Tuesday directed the Una Deputy Commissioner to completely eliminate the emerging gun culture in the district.

He asked the administration to ensure visible and concrete action within a week.

Addressing a public gathering in Haroli, Agnihotri said the peace-loving residents of Una wish to live in an atmosphere of harmony, and the administration must not hesitate to take strictest measures against rising criminal activities.

"Those involved in extortion, firing and similar crimes have no place in a civilised society," he said.

Agnihotri said the state government's politics is centred around development, welfare and service to poor.

He said CCTV cameras have been installed across Haroli assembly constituency so that criminal elements could be promptly identified and swift action taken against them.

Earlier in the day, the deputy chief minister inaugurated a 36-metre 'Bow-String RCC Beam Bridge' built at a cost of Rs 4 crore over Haroli Khad. The bridge, completed in less than a year, will provide safer and smoother movement for residents, especially during monsoon, he said.

Highlighting the ongoing works in his constituency, Agnihotri said eight bridges at a cost of Rs 126 crore and road projects totalling Rs 85 crore are currently under construction in Haroli.

He also informed that Rs 48.69 crore has been sanctioned for upgradation of Jejon Mor-Tahliwal link road. The project includes a Rs 20 crore stretch of road, and three bridges -- in Baheda to be developed at a cost of Rs 8.74 crore, in Kangar at Rs 15.4 crore, and in Palakwah at Rs 6.24 crore.

"These projects will greatly enhance connectivity and ease of travel in the region, benefitting thousands of people," he added.