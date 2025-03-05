HP: Devotees seek blessings of hill gods, goddesses during 'Chauta re Jatar' in Mandi

Shimla/Mandi, Mar 5 (PTI) A traditional gathering of "Chauta re Jatar" was organized on Wednesday, with all the hill gods and goddesses brought to Chauta Bazar, the main market of Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, on the concluding day of the seven-day-long International Shivratri Fair, a statement said.

As per tradition, devotees gathered at Chauta Bazar to perform puja and seek blessings. Around 200 deities were present, along with their troops, including the traditional hill orchestra.

From early morning, hundreds of devotees were seen offering obeisance to the hill gods. The atmosphere was vibrant, with the orchestra accompanying the gods and displaying traditional music.

The festival was a vibrant reflection of the rich cultural heritage, faith, and traditions of the state, said Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, who presided over the closing ceremony of the week-long International Shivratri Fair on Wednesday.

He said that Shivratri was not merely a festival but a symbol of faith, penance, and devotion. He added that Lord Shiva was the embodiment of both creation and destruction. "Shiva’s Trishul inspires us to follow the path of truth, righteousness and justice, while his Damru symbolizes the eternal cycle of creation and dissolution," he said.

Referring to Himachal Pradesh as Devbhoomi, the Governor lauded Mandi, often called Choti Kashi, for its spiritual heritage and numerous temples dedicated to Lord Shiva and other deities, a statement issued here said.

The Governor also appreciated the efforts of the district administration in preserving the ancient tradition of Jaleb (traditional procession) and ensuring all necessary arrangements for visiting deities, pilgrims, and musicians. He noted that the presence of over 192 deities added grandeur to the event.

He further stated that this festival also plays an important role in promoting religious tourism and boosting local trade, handicrafts, and self-employment for the local people. He stressed the need for environmental conservation, improved infrastructure, and called for comprehensive plans to develop religious sites in the state.

Earlier, the Governor paid obeisance at the Madhorai Temple and participated in the Shobha Yatra. A cultural program was also organised, featuring martial arts displays by NCC cadets for self-defense and a skit promoting the message of drug de-addiction. PTI COR BPL ARD ARD