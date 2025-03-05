HP: Devotees seek blessings of over 200 hill gods, goddesses during 'Chauta re Jatar' in Mandi

Shimla/Mandi, Mar 5 (PTI) A traditional gathering of "Chauta re Jatar" was organised on Wednesday, with all the hill gods and goddesses brought to Chauta Bazar, the main market of Hiamchal Pradesh's Mandi, on the concluding day of the seven-day-long International Shivratri Fair, a statement said.

As per tradition, devotees gathered at Chauta Bazar to perform puja and seek blessings. About 200 deities were present along with their troops, including the traditional hill orchestra.

From early morning, the gods and goddesses were seated in Chauta market and hundreds of devotees were seen offering obeisance to the hill gods. The atmosphere was vibrant, with the orchestra accompanying the gods, displaying traditional music.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla attended the closing cultural evening of the International Mandi Shivratri Festival as the Chief Guest on Tuesday evening.

MLA and Chairman of the General House (Aam Sabha) Assembly of the International Shivratri Festival Committee, Chander Shekhar, honoured the Governor by presenting a memento of a replica of the famous Bhootnath Temple.

Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan felicitated the Governor and his wife by presenting traditional Himachali shawls and caps, a statement issued here said.

The final cultural evening showcased mesmerizing performances by international artists, including a captivating act by artists from Kazakhstan. Indian Idol fame Nitin also enthralled the audience with his performance.

Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion, the statement added. PTI COR BPL ARD ARD