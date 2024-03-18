HP: Differently abled school principal appointed Una district youth icon for LS polls

Una (HP), Mar 18 (PTI) The Una administration in Himachal Pradesh on Monday appointed a differently abled school principal as the district youth icon for the Lok Sabha polls to promote awareness on voting rights, officials said.

Amarjeet Kaur, principal of Ashray School in Dehlan, who has been selected for the role under the Systematic Voter's Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP), is disabled from both legs due to polio, they said.

Kaur is working to make differently abled electors aware about their voting rights, the officials said.

She is meeting persons with disabilities and making them aware about various facilities such as wheelchairs and ramps at polling stations and the option to vote from home, they said.

Kaur is also promoting awareness on voting facilities among self-help groups, 'mahila mandals' and 'youth mandals' and through social media. She has appealed to people to exercise their franchise.

Kaur, a resident of Dehlan, has obtained MA and B.Ed degrees in sociology. PTI COR BPL RPA