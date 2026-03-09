HP: Dispose land lease cases within a month in Shimla, says revenue minister

Shimla, Mar 9 (PTI) Revenue and Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi on Monday directed the revenue officers to resolve all pending cases of land lease within a month and submit a report regarding the progress.

According to a statement issued here, while discussing various land-related issues in a meeting with revenue officers in Shimla district, Negi highlighted that under various land allotment schemes, land leases were issued to the people of Kumarsain and Kotgarh about 50 years ago.

In most cases, even after land leases were issued, no transfer in revenue records has been carried out to date, Negi said.

In other cases, the leases were approved, and the premium (nazrana) was deposited. However, the lease documents were never issued, the minister added.

The revenue minister said that the people of Kumarsain and Kotgarh brought the matter to his attention. He directed the revenue officers to resolve all pending cases within a month.

The Congress leader also directed them to submit a report after a month regarding the progress.

Negi asked for strict compliance with orders and directed revenue officers to conduct a special drive to resolve these cases.

Later, a delegation from the area met Negi and thanked him for giving priority and addressing their concerns. PTI BPL SHS