HP: Driver dies as water tanker plunges into ravine on Rishikesh-Badrinath NH

New Tehri, Sep 21 (PTI) A water tanker driver died after the vehicle fell into a deep ravine on the Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway here on Sunday, police said.

The accident occurred in the evening near the Shiva statue on the highway when the driver, Gagan Singh (35), lost control of the vehicle and plunged into the ravine, Devprayag police station in-charge Lakhpat Singh Butola said.

Gagan hailed from Badiyar Bhar village in Mandi district and died on the spot in the accident.

The tanker, belonging to LNT, a company involved in railway construction, was transporting water at the time of the accident, police added.