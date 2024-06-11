HP: Drunk bulldozer operator vandalises toll plaza after being asked to pay fee

Hapur (UP), Jun 11 (PTI) A drunk bulldozer operator smashed portions of a toll in a fit of rage here on Tuesday after the staff asked him to pay the toll fee, police said.

The incident happened at Chhajarsi toll plaza in Pilkhuwa area this morning, they said.

According to police, bulldozer operator Dheeraj, who works at a brick kiln in Pilkhuwa, came to the toll plaza from Hapur.

When the toll staff asked him to pay the fee to pass through, he got angry and started smashing the cabins with the ripper of the bulldozer, they said.

Dheeraj destroyed two cabins, police said, adding that the toll workers ran away and saved their lives.

A purported video of this incident surfaced on social media.

After this, the driver fled from the spot with the bulldozer and also tried to hurt people, police said.

Superintendent of Police Abhishek Verma said that the police received a video through social media in which it was seen that the driver was vandalising the Pilkhuwa toll plaza and was trying to hurt the toll workers.

He said that the driver was drunk at the time of the incident.

Taking immediate cognizance of this matter, the police arrested Dheeraj and the bulldozer was seized, the officer said.

A case has been registered against Dheeraj and action is also being taken against him under the Goonda Act, police said. PTI COR NAV NB