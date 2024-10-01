HP DyCM calls for expansion of technology for making govt services efficient, accessible

Una (HP), Oct 1(PTI) Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Tuesday emphasised on rapid expansion of technology for making government services efficient and accessible with penetration up to Panchayat level.

Inaugurating the one-day conference on the use of digital technology, organised by the Department of Digital Technology and Governance at the Skill Development Centre at Palakwah here, Agnihotri stressed the need to develop a statewide policy that incorporates digital systems in temple services, including arrangements for online darshan and donations.

This initiative would help improve public access to religious services and streamline operations in temples of the state, a statement issued here said.

The conference focusing on generating employment through digital technology and enhancing public services brought together officials from various government departments, IT experts, entrepreneurs and representatives from educational institutions and citizen-focused digital applications and the use of emerging technologies for the state's development was also discussed in detail.

Highlighting the potential of drone technology, he called for coordinated efforts to bring innovations in this field, particularly to serve rural areas and emphasised the need for prioritising the drone services for delivering essential supplies like medicines to remote regions and encouraged local drone manufacturing to reduce reliance on imports.

He also proposed short-term drone pilot training programmes for youth. He suggested that IIIT Una could offer short-term courses for students for pilot training courses.

Agnihotri underscored the need to ensure digital advancements benefit the common people, particularly in rural areas and urged for the establishment of more Lokmitra Kendras in left-out areas to make the digital revolution meaningful for the common man.

Agnihotri said that it was to efforts and vision of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi which ushered in the computer era in India and laid the foundation for the country's growth in information technology.

He called on the district administration to organise more innovative programmes in Una to provide technical education for youth to prepare the children for future employment opportunities and also advocated for introducing digital technology up to the Panchayat level to improve access to information regarding the schemes started by the government.

He announced that Haroli, his home constituency will soon be the first assembly constituency in the state to be fully equipped with CCTV cameras to strengthen security measures. He said that efforts are underway to ensure complete internet connectivity throughout Haroli, enabling seamless access to various online services for the public.

Secretary of the Digital Technology and Governance Department Abhishek Jain informed that the IT Park at Dharamshala (Chauntra) was ready while the construction of the IT Park in Shimla (Mehli) is nearing completion.

Additionally, the development of the Centre of Excellence for IT at Waknaghat is progressing steadily.

The Director of Digital Technology and Governance, Nipun Jindal said that at present the department was providing 251 services under the e-district project and soon 40 more services would be made available to the public. PTI COR BPL HIG