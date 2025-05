Una, May 21 (PTI) A 75-year-old woman died after she was run over by a Punjab Roadways bus near the inter-state bus terminal in Himachal Pradesh's Una, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday when the speeding bus mowed down Savitri Devi from the Haroli tehsil as she was crossing the road.

She died on the spot, Una SP Abhishek Yadav said.

Police have arrested the bus driver identified as Satnam Singh, a resident of Amritsar district, the SP said.