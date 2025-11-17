HP Election Commission freezes boundaries of PRI, ULBs till elections

Shimla, Nov 17 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh State Election Commission on Monday enforced key provisions of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) across the state with immediate effect, freezing the structure and boundaries of all Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) and Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) ahead of their upcoming elections.

According to the official notification issued by the commission, the structure, classification, or area of the panchayats and municipalities will not be altered after the issue of the notification until the election process is over.

The commission has also directed all concerned authorities to ensure strict compliance with the order.

Anil Kumar Khachi, State's Election Commissioner, in the notification, said the terms of various local bodies are set to expire soon, which includes the PRI, which will expire on January 31, 2026, ULBs on January 18, 2026, Dharamshala, Solan, Mandi and Palampur Municipal Corporations on April 13, 2026 and Amb, Chirgaon, Nerwa, Kandaghat and Nirmand on April 16, 2026.

He informed that the delimitation for 3577 Gram Panchayats, 90 Panchayat Samitis, 11 Zila Parishads, and 71 Urban Local Bodies has been completed and officially notified. He also mentioned that electoral rolls for 3548 Gram Panchayats and 70 ULBs have been finalised. "The electoral rolls for the remaining 29 Gram Panchayats and one ULB will be finalised on December 1 and December 7, respectively," he said.

Khachi also mentioned that the commission had earlier informed the state government that the boundaries of ULBs must remain unchanged once ward delimitation is finalised.

"With less than 75 days left for the constitution of PRIs and only around 60 days for most ULBs, the commission has invoked its constitutional powers under Article 243K (1) ZA (1) of the Constitution and relevant state acts to implement the MCC", he mentioned. PTI/COR MPL MPL