HP Election Commission orders inquiry into EVM security lapse in Bilaspur

Bilaspur (HP), Nov 15 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh State Election Commission has ordered a judicial inquiry into the alleged lapse in EVM security at the strong rooms located in a government college here, officials said on Saturday.

The responsibility has been handed over to the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Bilaspur, who has been directed to submit a report at the earliest, they added.

The security lapse was discovered during a surprise inspection conducted by ASP Shiv Chaudhary late on Wednesday night. He found that the police personnel assigned to secure the EVMs were absent from their post.

As a result, eight police personnel have been suspended.

According to police, the college's strong room contained EVMs used in the previous Legislative Assembly elections for the Sri Naina Devi and Bilaspur (Sadar) constituencies, in connection with ongoing cases in the Himachal Pradesh High Court.

The police department has also initiated a departmental inquiry, with the DSP (Leave Reserve) appointed as the investigating officer. Superintendent of Police (SP) Bilaspur, Sandeep Dhawal, confirmed that a detailed report has been requested.

Reacting to the developments, former MLA of Bilaspur (Sadar), Bamber Thakur, alleged that a conspiracy had been brewing since the beginning of the assembly elections. He claimed that leaving EVMs unattended could allow for tampering, which may later be used in court to argue that the elections were conducted without irregularities.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer, Bilaspur, Rahul Kumar, confirmed that a magisterial inquiry had been ordered, with the ADC assigned to lead the probe.

"A report has been sought within three days, after which further action will be taken," he said. PTI COR HIG HIG