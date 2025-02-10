HP electricity board staffers plan mass leave on Feb 24 against govt's move to rationalise posts

Shimla, Feb 10 (PTI) Enraged over the state government's decision to rationalise 700 posts, engineers and other employees of Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board have threatened to go on casual leave en masse on February 24 if the order is not withdrawn.

General Secretary of the state electricity board employees union Hira Lal said on Monday the staffers were wearing black badges at work and would hold statewide protests on February 11.

The employees would work for eight hours only -- from 10 am to 5 pm -- and would not render any service beyond these hours, he said, adding no government had taken such decisions in the past.

A spokesperson of the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board (HPSEB) said it was not appropriate on the part of the employees to protest by wearing black badges and making unnecessary claims of abolishing posts.

He clarified that no posts have been abolished.

Instead, only non-essential positions have been adjusted and a few people were misleading the employees by spreading false information, the spokesperson said in a statement.

If any post had been abolished, the employee leaders should provide official notification as proof, he said.

Informing people that one unit of the Uhal power project has started electricity generation and the remaining two will start production, the spokesperson said since the HPSEB requires employees, there was no question of abolishing posts.

The primary role of the electricity board was to provide affordable electricity to the people and the regulatory commission has repeatedly instructed the board to cut down unnecessary expenses, he added. PTI BPL NSD NSD