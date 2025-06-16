HP electronics corporation gets license to recruit Indian workers for overseas jobs

Shimla, June 16 (PTI) The Ministry of External Affairs has granted a recruitment agent license to the Himachal Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation (HPSEDC), authorising it to carry out overseas recruitment activities, officials said on Monday.

The licence enables HPSEDC to recruit Indian workers for foreign employers in compliance with international employment regulations.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the move marks a significant step for Himachal Pradesh, placing it among states facilitating overseas employment at the government level instead of through private agencies.

"This initiative will help prevent job seekers from being misled and paying hefty amounts to agents. It will ensure that they get genuine employment opportunities abroad," Sukhu said.

He added that the corporation will now be able to fully comply with international employment norms.