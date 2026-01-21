HP: Email threatens suicide bomb attack targeting CM Sukhu on Republic Day

Shimla, Jan 21 (PTI) An email threatening a suicide bomb attack targeting Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at the state Republic Day function was received here after which a case has been registered, police said on Wednesday.

The email, received by the office of Deputy Commissioner of Shimla, claimed that a human bomb will eliminate the CM if he unfurls the national flag during the Republic Day function at The Ridge in Shimla, they said.

The police said a case has been registered and they are trying to ascertain the identity of the sender.

They said that a strict vigil is being maintained to ensure the safety of the chief minister as well as the people.