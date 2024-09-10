HP financial woes: CM Sukhu blames previous govt, speaks of taking tough decisions; BJP walks out

Shimla, Sep 10 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday alleged that the state became poor due to wrong policies of the BJP and said that there is no financial crisis but only cash inflow mismatch which the government is trying to control.

Replying to two days of discussion on the financial situation of the state in the state assembly, he said that the state is moving towards the path of financial discipline and his government will not hesitate in taking tough decisions.

Hitting back, the Leader of the opposition, Jai Ram Thakur, alleged that Congress engaged in promising "false guarantees" to come to power and asked the chief minister to apologise for "telling lies and misleading the people".

Dissatisfied with the reply of the chief minister, the opposition BJP members walked out of the House while raising slogans.

Sukhu, in his reply, said that the government "will not hesitate in taking tough decisions which alone can help the state become self-reliant by 2027" and appealed to the people to stand with the decisions of the government.

Sukhu said that the government was incurring expenditure of Rs 27,000 crore on salary and pension annually, and Rs 10,600 crore on account of NPS (National Pension Scheme) and PFRA (Pension Fund Regulatory Authority) is lying with the Centre of which Rs 600 crore was of state government.

The issue of refund of this money would be raised with the central government, he added.

Assuring that employees and pensioners would be paid arrears as soon as the financial situation improves, the chief minister said that the government was consistently making efforts to mobilise resources and, besides amending the excise policy.

The Value Added Tax (VAT) on diesel has been increased twice, a new mineral policy has been framed and the government was making earnest efforts to take over the Shanan Power project. The government would bring a new Water Cess Bill, he said.

Claiming that the people have appreciated the efforts of his government, Sukhu said that the Congress' victory in six out of nine assembly seats in by-elections was evidence in itself.

He said that the BJP distributed freebies during the 2022 assembly polls but could win only 25 seats.

During the BJP regime, subsidies of fourteen types were being given and the government has rationalised five subsidies and the remaining subsidies would also be rationalised in due course, Suku said.

He declared that the government would not allow the wealth of the state to be plundered in Bulk Drug Park and Medical Device Park projects. He also offered that Jai Ram Thakur could accompany him to Delhi to seek assistance from the central government.

Interrupting the CM, Thakur said that the BJP did not tell any lie to come to power and alleged that the Congress government spent Rs 6 crore in defending the appointment of six Chief Parliamentary Secretaries.

The government should look into its conduct before giving moral lessons to the BJP and should apologise to the people for telling lies, he added.