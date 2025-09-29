HP: FIR lodged in Shimla over forged govt documents carrying official's fake signature

Shimla, Sep 29 (PTI) An FIR has been registered here after forged government documents allegedly bearing the fake signature of an official, now posted in Keylong, were found to have been used to benefit a trader, police said on Monday.

The complaint was lodged by Assistant Commissioner to the Deputy Commissioner, Keylong, Kalyani Gupta. She said she took charge of her present post on July 7, 2025, after serving as Deputy CEO, Himachal Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission in Shimla from June 2022 to July 5, 2025.

Gupta alleged she was informed on September 27 by Director of Rural Development Raghav Sharma about a sanction order dated September 2025 carrying her fabricated signature.

She clarified that she had already been posted in Keylong at the time and termed the document forged. Gupta also expressed concern that more such documents may exist.

Police said a zero FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, including cheating, forgery and fraudulent use of forged documents. An investigation is underway, they added. PTI COR OZ OZ