HP government spreading false narrative on revenue deficit grant, central aid: Bindal

Shimla, Feb 18 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh BJP president Rajiv Bindal on Wednesday accused the Congress-led state government of spreading false narratives on the Revenue Deficit Grant and central aid.

In a statement, he said that at the all-party meeting convened on February 13 to discuss the Centre's discontinuation of Revenue Deficit Grants (RDG), the BJP leaders listened to the discussions, including the report presented by the finance secretary, for nearly two hours. But as soon as they started presenting facts drawn from the same report, interruptions began, Bindal alleged.

He said the Congress leaders pinned the entire blame for the state's financial crunch on the Central government and used objectionable language at the meeting, to which the BJP leaders strongly protested and walked out.

Revenue Deficit Grant is the fund released by the Union government as per the Finance Commission's recommendations, to meet the gap in a state's revenue accounts post devolution.

"Despite receiving nearly Rs 27,000 crore in RDG and crores more rupees under various heads in the last three-and-a-half years, institutions are being closed in Himachal Pradesh and development has come to a standstill. People are suffering," the BJP chief said.

He said the Union government has extended unprecedented support to Himachal Pradesh across all development sectors, yet it has been pushed into economic crises due to alleged financial mismanagement and administrative failure by the state government.

Bindal added that the BJP's stand is not political but rooted in public interest, transparency and accountability, and the party will continue to present facts before the people.