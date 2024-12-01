HP Governor asks agri students to address challenges faced by farmers, fruit growers

Shimla, Dec 1 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Sunday called upon the students to actively address challenges faced by farmers and fruit growers by promoting solutions for sustainable practices and also asked them to suggest farming methods to increase the earnings of the farmers.

Presiding over the 13th Convocation of Dr. Yashwant Singh Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni in Solan district, he conferred 12 Gold medals to the meritorious students and awarded 119 Ph.D. degrees in horticulture and forestry.

A total of 816 degrees were awarded in the Convocation which also included degrees awarded to MSc and BSc students, a statement issued here said.

The Governor expressed pride that the majority of gold medal recipients were female students which shows their increasing prominence in higher education and research and said that this was a promising sign for the progress of the nation, particularly in sectors like agriculture, horticulture and forestry, where women's contributions were invaluable.

Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi was present as Chief Guest on the occasion.

He urged students to contribute to the nation's growth by sharing research-based techniques with farming communities and stressed the importance of a drug-free Himachal Pradesh and urged the students to assist in dismantling drug networks.

He encouraged students to utilise start-up initiatives by the central and state governments to benefit society. PTI BPL MR