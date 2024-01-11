HP Governor calls on PM, discusses strengthening of rural infra under Vibrant Village Programme

Shimla, Jan 11 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Thursday and held a detailed discussion on permanently settling the local people in the border areas of the state and further strengthening the rural infrastructure under the Vibrant Village Programme.

The governor discussed the need for creating more facilities for the army personnel at strategically important locations so that local people could also avail the benefits of these facilities, said a statement issued here.

He also briefed the prime minister about the promotion of natural farming and the campaign being run against drug addiction in Himachal Pradesh.

The governor appraised Prime Minister Modi about his tours to the villages of the tribal districts under the Vibrant Village Programme.

He said that various schemes were being implemented under this programme but there was a need to further strengthen the infrastructure in these areas so that the migration of local people could be stopped.

The governor also made a courtesy call on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.